CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warsaw, IN

Warsaw’s Mevis Brothers Making An Impact: Harrison Mevis Shining In America’s Top CFB Conference

By Connor McCann
Times-Union Newspaper
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. - When Harrison Mevis committed to kick for the University of Missouri in September, 2019 as a 3-star recruit, he exchanged one set of tiger stripes for another. He exchanged the bright lights of Northern Lakes Conference play for the most gargantuan setting in college football: the Southerstern Conference. When the lights have shined their brightest, Mevis has made the most of every opportunity, having the most productive season by a Missouri freshman kicker in over a decade in 2020.

timesuniononline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Michigan City, IN
City
Atlanta, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Atlanta, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Local
Indiana Sports
Warsaw, IN
Sports
City
Warsaw, MO
City
Warsaw, IN
Columbia, MO
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Sports
Warsaw, IN
Football
Columbia, MO
Football
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Nlc#Semo
The Spun

Bob Stoops: Everyone Is “Sleeping” On 1 College Football Team

Coming off a 3-0 start to their 2021 season, including a 35-28 win over No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, the Oregon Ducks are now ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation. Even with this solid ranking though, former Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops believes fans and analysts from around the country are “sleeping” on the Ducks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
Magnolia State Live

‘No fancy dress’ – Mississippi player crowned homecoming queen minutes after kicking field goal

A Mississippi high school senior had a pretty special night Friday night as she kicked a field goal and was crowned homecoming queen at halftime, all on her birthday, too. Jillian Hall, a senior at Sacred Heart Catholic School, has a pretty amazing night. We’d venture to say very few homecoming queens also put points on the board during the homecoming game too.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
Sports
Boston College
The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 Major Sleeper For Arch Manning

A handful of schools have been consistently mentioned as the favorites for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback recruit – the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has been most linked to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other programs. The Bulldogs and the Longhorns have been most consistently named the favorites for the Louisiana native.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia jumps to No. 1 in ESPN's FPI rankings

Georgia has perhaps the best defense in the country, making a statement against a previously unbeaten Arkansas squad on Saturday. The Bulldogs didn’t allow the Razorbacks to score a single point in a 37-0 blowout win at Sanford Stadium in Athens. When ESPN updated its Football Power Index (FPI) rankings...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy