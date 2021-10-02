Warsaw’s Mevis Brothers Making An Impact: Harrison Mevis Shining In America’s Top CFB Conference
COLUMBIA, Mo. - When Harrison Mevis committed to kick for the University of Missouri in September, 2019 as a 3-star recruit, he exchanged one set of tiger stripes for another. He exchanged the bright lights of Northern Lakes Conference play for the most gargantuan setting in college football: the Southerstern Conference. When the lights have shined their brightest, Mevis has made the most of every opportunity, having the most productive season by a Missouri freshman kicker in over a decade in 2020.timesuniononline.com
