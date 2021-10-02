Our View: Power negotiations
La Plata Electric Association board members – some more than others, have worked for a decade to free the cooperative from a Tri-State Generation and Transmission contract that limits alternatively sourced and ideally renewable energy to 5% of its needs. Negotiated at a time when coal-fired plants were predominant and were an expensive commitment, Tri-State’s lenders had understandably wanted to be certain there was a home for all its power. Thus, a lengthy contract.www.durangoherald.com
