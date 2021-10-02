CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

One Person Injured in Crash on West Edge of Rochester

By Andy Brownell
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was transported to St. Mary's hospital Friday afternoon following a traffic crash on Highway 14 on the west edge of Rochester. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection with 7th Street Northwest at an intersection just east of the Olmsted County Road 104 intersection in Cascade Township. The crash report says the three vehicles involved in the incident were trying to avoid road debris.

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Woman Who Died In St Paul Bar Shooting Identified

St Paul (KROC AM News) - The family of the woman who was killed during a shootout inside a St Paul bar has identified her as 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley of St Paul. St Paul Police Dept. spokesman Steve Linders was among those at the scene of the shooting a few hours after officers were called there early Sunday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
State
Texas State
Rochester, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Rochester, MN
Traffic
Quick Country 96.5

Arrests Made In St Paul Bar Shooting

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Three men have been arrested in connection to a bar shooting in St Paul that happened early Sunday. The St Paul Police Dept. says the three are currently in the hospital “being treated for injuries suffered during the incident.”. A total of 15 people...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Quick Country 96.5

Two Injured In Highway 52 Crash Near Zumbrota

Zumbrota, MN (KROC AM News) - The drivers of two vehicles involved in a crash on Highway 52 in rural Goodhue County were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The crash happened around 2:45 pm Tuesday between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls. The Minnesota State Patrol says a car...
ZUMBROTA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Innocent Bystander Killed During Rolling Gunfight in Minneapolis

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - An apparent rolling gun battle in downtown Minneapolis last night ended in a crash that claimed the life of an innocent bystander. The Minneapolis Police Department reported the deadly crash occurred just after 11 PM at an intersection near Target Field, just moments after Minneapolis Police officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots involving the occupants of at least two vehicles. A news release says preliminary information indicates two vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed while exchanging gunfire before the vehicles crashed, causing one of the vehicles to leave the street and strike a woman riding a scooter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol
Quick Country 96.5

Take a Guess What This Truck Was Hauling When It Rolled Over in Wisconsin

They call Wisconsin America's Dairyland, but this truck wasn't hauling milk when it rolled over into the ditch along I-94 Thursday. These are the types of accidents and crashes that shiver you to the core-- if you're a lover of fermented malt beverages, as I am. It's the story of the massive semi-truck that dumped its load into the ditch along a stretch of Interstate 94 in Wisconsin, near Hixton (which is near Black River Falls, a little under two hours east of Rochester) at about 9:15 Thursday morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Quick Country 96.5

Cannon Falls Area Man Admits Fatally Shooting His Father

Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Cannon Falls man has pleaded guilty to murdering his father last year. 22-year-old Cole DeGroot went before a judge in Goodhue County Court earlier this week and admitted to a second-degree murder charge for fatally shooting 56-year-old Terry DeGroot at a Cannon Falls area farm on August 27, 2020. In exchange for the guilty plea, another second-degree murder charge along with manslaughter and felony assault charges will be dropped.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Bail Set at $1 Million For Austin Murder Suspect

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The man accused of murdering a woman in Austin in late July was formally arraigned today in Mower County Court. 27-year-old Me'Darian McGruder was captured in early September on a warrant charging him with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman in Austin. McGruder also faces a felony charge for being a convicted felon in illegal possession of a firearm.
AUSTIN, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Popular BBQ Joint Closes Rochester Location

I know that a bunch of businesses rely on Facebook posts to help spread the word about whatever they are selling or doing. When money is tight, Facebook is a great tool (except when it's not working...#toosoon?) If you weren't aware, that's not always the best way to "spread the word" about big changes. In fact, you might post extremely important news but sadly, a bunch of people will never see it. That's what happened to me and I found out the hard way that a popular BBQ place in Rochester, Minnesota closed their location and is now 60 minutes away.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy