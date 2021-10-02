CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Untangling the Heartbreaking Timeline Leading Up to Gabby Petito’s Death

wvli927.com
 9 days ago

The apparent argument taking place on the side of the road was growing so heated, a passing driver called 911. And when Officers Eric Pratt and Daniel Scott Robbins of the Moab City…

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police accused of ‘cover-up’ over delay in releasing second officer’s bodycam footage

Police from the Moab City Police Department have been accused of covering up bodycam footage which showed a tearful Gabby Petito telling officers she had been assaulted by Brian Laundrie.The Utah police department released bodycam footage of a 12 August “domestic violence” incident between the couple from officer Daniel Robbins on 16 September.But it was only after a former Grand County attorney accused them of withholding a second officer’s bodyworn footage that they released his footage 14 days later.Officer Eric Pratt’s bodyworn camera footage cast a different light on the violent altercation between the couple, as Ms Petito...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Pratt
coloradosun.com

Zornio: Gabby Petito’s tragic death should inspire changes to domestic violence policy

By now, most people have heard the story. A young woman and her fiance were on a cross-country van-life trip. Weeks later, only one of them returned. Following a painstaking search to find Gabrielle (Gabby) Petito, the 22-year-old was confirmed dead by homicide on Tuesday. Her fiancé and “person of interest,” Brian Laundrie, has not cooperated in the investigation. His location remains unknown to police at this time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Joseph Petito Says Daughter Gabby's Death Is Influencing Other Cases And 'Saving Lives'

The father of Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito has taken to social media to share something of a silver lining behind his daughter’s tragic murder. Petito’s remains were found on Sept. 19, 2021, in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, as previously reported. While no cause of death has been released, the FBI announced her manner of death as homicide. The discovery followed a high-profile search for the 22-year-old travel blogger, who disappeared in August while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moab
oxygen.com

Police Say There's A 'Possibility' That Gabby Petito’s Boyfriend Brian Laundrie Hurt Himself In Florida Wilderness

As Florida investigators try to find Brian Laundrie, they note it’s possible he may have hurt himself. The 23-year-old boyfriend of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito apparently vanished last week after telling his family he was going for a hike on Tuesday. His lawyer announced that he was missing on Friday, and a manhunt to find him was launched at the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County. Searches on both Saturday and Sunday have seemingly turned up empty.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

Gabby Petito Tipsters Lead Searchers to Missing Man’s Body in Same Forest

A search-and-rescue team in Wyoming has credited the intense coverage of the Gabby Petito case with helping to bring the search for another missing person to an end. Robert Lowery, a 46-year-old dad of two, was last spotted on Aug. 20 holding a black duffel bag and a tent in Bridger-Teton National Forest—the same location where Petito’s remains were discovered earlier this month. Teton County Search and Rescue confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that a body matching Lowery’s description has been recovered.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Comments / 0

