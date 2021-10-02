Untangling the Heartbreaking Timeline Leading Up to Gabby Petito’s Death

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two parents who they say abused their twin children. Jeremy Esposito, 34, and Jonelle Esposito, 28, face charges of child abuse resulting in severe bodily injury. Deputies say they responded to a hospital on Oct. 3 after staff told them a 6-week-old baby was brought in with severe injuries. Deputies responded to the child’s home where they found the child’s twin brother also had severe injuries. Jeremy Esposito (left) and Jonelle Esposito (right) (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff) They say the boys suffered skull fractures, a spinal injury, leg and rib fractures, burns and bruising around the face and severe malnourishment. Investigators say one of the twins tested positive for illegal narcotics. There was also an older sibling in the home, but investigators did not state whether that child had injuries as well. The babies are now with Child Protective Services, and the other sibling is with family. According to online court records, bond for both suspects has been set at $200,000. They are scheduled to appear in Jefferson County court Friday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO