CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan Beach, CA

Governor Newsom Signs Bill to Give Beach Property Back to Bruce Family

By Photo: Matt Gush Shutterstock.com
KABC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Manhattan Beach, CA) — Governor Newsom signs a bill into law that will officially return Bruce’s Beach to the Bruce family nearly a century after it was taken from them. The prime Manhattan Beach real estate was purchased in 1912 for 12-hundred-25 dollars intended to be a resort for Black visitors. Today the property is worth 75-million dollars. Fox News reports: The new law is considered a win for reparations advocates. “As governor of California, let me do what apparently Manhattan Beach is unwilling to do, and I want to apologize to the Bruce family for the injustice that was done to them a century ago,” the governor said on the land in Manhattan Beach, according to The Associated Press. “I say that as a proud Californian, but also mindful that we always haven’t had a proud past.” Newsom said the move could be “catalytic,” allowing land to be returned to others who lost it through racism.

www.kabc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigns over racist, homophobic, misogynistic emails

Jon Gruden has resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. Gruden released a statement Monday night, saying: “I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”
NFL
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Manhattan Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Manhattan Beach, CA
CNN

Texas governor bans Covid-19 vaccine mandates by any employer in state

Washington (CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday issued an executive order banning all state entities, including private employers, from enforcing vaccine mandates, the latest escalation in the Republican's resistance to public health measures during the Covid-19 pandemic. The order states that "no entity in Texas" can enforce vaccination...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Governor Newsom#Manhattan#Reparations#Bruce S Beach#Fox News#The Associated Press#Californian
The Associated Press

Indigenous Peoples Day marked with celebrations, protests

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Indigenous people across the United States marked Monday with celebrations of their heritage, education campaigns and a push for the Biden administration to make good on its word. The federal holiday created decades ago to recognize Christopher Columbus’ sighting in 1492 of what came to be...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy