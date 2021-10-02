CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In modest step, Qatar holds its 1st legislative council vote

 9 days ago

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatari citizens have voted for the first time in elections for an advisory council. It's a long-delayed step that aims to give people in the autocratic sheikhdom slightly more say over how they’re ruled. The “experiment,” as Qatari officials have described the vote, comes as the 2022 World Cup casts a global spotlight on the hereditarily ruled nation and generates pressure for reform. Qatar first introduced plans for the legislative elections in its 2003 constitution, but authorities repeatedly postponed the vote. Qataris on Saturday headed to the polls to choose two-thirds of the 45-member Shura Council, which drafts laws, approves state budges, debates major issues and provides advice to the ruling emir.

