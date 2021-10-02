In modest step, Qatar holds its 1st legislative council vote

Qatar wrapped up its first legislative polls Saturday with no women elected to a representative council that is seen as unlikely to alter the distribution of power in the emirate. The vote was for 30 members of the 45-strong Shura Council, a body with limited powers that was previously appointed by the emir as an advisory chamber. Male candidates were elected in all 30 of the seats up for election, the interior ministry's election committee reported, despite 28 women initially being cleared to run in the polls. The results raise the prospect that the emir will use his 15 direct appointments to the council to right the imbalance.

