CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, VA

Danville church calendar

GoDanRiver.com
 9 days ago

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Tarpley Chapel Baptist Church, 16156 Mount Cross Road, Dry Fork, will honor the Rev. Robert and Lady Arleen Divens with a 25th pastoral anniversary banquet at the Institute of Advanced Learning and Research today for those who have purchased tickets. There will be a meet and greet starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Institute's atrium with light refreshments, music and photography. A banquet will be held at 5:15 p.m. The guest keynote preacher will be Bishop Reginal Kellam, of High Point, North Carolina. The Worship Leader will be the Rev. Prenceanna Craft, of Watson Level Baptist Church in Chatham. The guest psalmist will be Stephanie Motley, of Danville, and guest praise dance ministry will be Amy Williamson, of Danville. The celebration will continue at 10:45 a.m. Sunday with guest preacher Bishop Randolph S. Witcher, of the Rehobeth United Christian Church in Fredericksburg. The praise team of TCBC will render the music.

godanriver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigns over racist, homophobic, misogynistic emails

Jon Gruden has resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. Gruden released a statement Monday night, saying: “I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”
NFL
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
North Carolina State
Danville, VA
Society
City
Fredericksburg, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Danville, VA
City
Ringgold, VA
CNN

Texas governor bans Covid-19 vaccine mandates by any employer in state

Washington (CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday issued an executive order banning all state entities, including private employers, from enforcing vaccine mandates, the latest escalation in the Republican's resistance to public health measures during the Covid-19 pandemic. The order states that "no entity in Texas" can enforce vaccination...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvary Baptist Church#Bible Church#Catholic Church#Church Service#Dry Fork#Institute#High Point#Tcbc#Community Day
The Associated Press

Indigenous Peoples Day marked with celebrations, protests

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Indigenous people across the United States marked Monday with celebrations of their heritage, education campaigns and a push for the Biden administration to make good on its word. The federal holiday created decades ago to recognize Christopher Columbus’ sighting in 1492 of what came to be...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy