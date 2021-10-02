Ruby: The woman who started a business with only $21

Editor’s note: During Hispanic Heritage Month, the Tyler Morning Telegraph is highlighting Hispanics making a difference in our community.

Behind a restaurant that has grown to become a Tyler staple, a woman who has endured many challenges is leading success in her growing Mexican restaurant empire.

From humble beginnings and just $21 in her pocket, Ruby Abarca — a mother, wife and business owner — has used her growing restaurant as a tool to give back to her community, beginning with her own staff.

Before the second location of Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant closed due to a fire that caused major damage in March, Abarca knew she wanted a second location that could be a safe space for her female restaurant workers.

Owner Ruby Abarca looks at the potential spot that caused the fire at Ruby's Mexican Restaurant No. 2, located at 813 Lindsey Lane in Tyler. The kitchen caught on fire Sunday night. Ana Conejo/ Tyler Morning Telegraph

The women-run restaurant was inspired by each woman who had experienced sexual harassment while working in small restaurants. From their experiences, working in small kitchens often meant unwelcome groping and sometimes inappropriate physical contact with other staff.

Abarca wanted her women to feel safe.

“I said, ‘In this kitchen, I’m not going to have not one man because I don’t want that. It’s uncomfortable. As a woman, you work because it’s a necessity. It’s not a want. Sometimes one puts up with it because of the same reason,” she said.

Many of those women who worked at Ruby’s second location worked two jobs, but others fully depended on Abarca’s business to provide for their families. She recalled one of her staff members at the time escaping a relationship where she suffered domestic abuse.

Ruby's Mexican Restaurant No. 2, located at 813 Lindsey Lane, kitchen caught on fire late Sunday night. Damages in the kitchen spread all around the cooking area. Ana Conejo/ Tyler Morning Telegraph

“I always told her, ‘Why don’t you report this to the police?’ but it scares us. The word ‘police’ scares us because that indicates a runaround, processes, and sometimes in the end, nothing happens,” Abarca said.

Abarca helped the single mother who escaped to Texas not only by employing her, but by also taking her to do her taxes and helping her to become successful here.

In other instances, members of her staff have said they needed help with rental assistance. Through those times, Abarca has been there to help them, refusing to take it out of their paychecks.

“I was never given that opportunity. I was sleeping on a carpet for six months. I didn’t even have a mattress. My parents have always been there for me in everything, I swear, so I tell them I want to make it slightly easier (for staff). I don’t want to be a millionaire and just explode. Many people are surprised when I tell them how much I pay. I love to give them overtime,” she said.

Ruby Abarca started with only $21. She perfected her specialty flan and eventually, grew into making a menu she'd serve from home. Raquel Torres/ Tyler Morning Telegraph

Abarca’s inspiration to help those around her comes from friends always believing in her. She said she hasn’t forgotten when Paulina Pedroza, who teaches English as a second language, encouraged her to open a restaurant as she made and sold food from her home.

She started with only $21. She perfected her specialty flan and eventually, grew into making a menu she'd serve from home.

Ruby Abarca serves her special strawberry horchata drink, a customer favorite, at the East Texas State Fair. Raquel Torres/ Tyler Morning Telegraph

Back then, Abarca said she was working 60 hours a week at her day job and Friday would be her only day off. During that time, she would cook and sell food from her home. She said it had always been that way since she could remember. She was finally able to open her restaurant last year in August.

“It’s not hard to work. The whole world works. What’s hard is to save money. It’s my inspiration to be able to say, ‘I can. This is for a little while, but I know it’s going to pay off’,” Abarca said.

Abarca has accomplished buying her own home and having her finances in order. Learning how to do so has been a struggle as her first language is Spanish, but members of the Hispanic community have helped her along the way, such as Spanish-speaking bank tellers and realtors.

With their help, Abarca relays information to her staff, such as how to apply for credit cards to begin building credit, getting a state ID, submitting applications to be homeowners and learning about how checking accounts work.

She said she’s told them if she’s doing well, they’re going to do well, too.

Ruby Abarca serves an agua fresca , also known as fresh fruit water. She said this is the time she's working hard to build her food empire, now with a second location coming soon on Broadway Avenue. She hopes to relax and enjoy the fruits of her labor later in life with her family and children. Raquel Torres/ Tyler Morning Telegraph

From helping her Hispanic staff to encouraging them to make smart financial decisions, all while managing a business hands-on and in the kitchen, Abarca said no one knows the sacrifices she’s made to run Ruby’s.

“Since I opened the restaurant, I haven’t eaten dinner with my family at our dining room table,” she said.

Her daughter is turning 18, her son is 15 and her youngest daughter is 6 years old. Both of Abarca’s teens attend Chapel Hill ISD and play in the school band. Her 18-year-old is taking college credit classes and would like to study medicine. Her teens help run the restaurant when they can, mostly on the weekends.

Regardless of the fact that it's hard to manage business time with family time, Abarca always makes sure she’s at her children's band recitals, and always sets a boundary to make sure she’s out of the restaurant by 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter at school.

One of the biggest challenges that comes with running her restaurant is missing out on family time to focus on her restaurant, which she treats as a baby.

"I have to take care of it. I have to nurture it like a baby because if I don't, it'll get hurt or it'll die," she said.

Abarca was able to be a vendor at the East Texas State Fair. This was a major accomplishment for her as it's known to be difficult to secure a vendor spot. When she convinced herself to go to the office to request the application, to her surprise, they were already working on reaching out to her to request her restaurant to sell food at the fair. Raquel Torres/ Tyler Morning Telegraph

Recently, Abarca was able to be a vendor at the East Texas State Fair. This was a major accomplishment for her as it’s known to be difficult to secure a vendor spot. When she convinced herself to go to the office to ask for a spot, to her surprise, they were already working on reaching out to her to request her restaurant to sell food at the fair.

Abarca said this is the time she’s working hard to build her food empire, now with a second location coming soon on Broadway Avenue. She hopes to relax and enjoy the fruits of her labor later in life with her family and children.