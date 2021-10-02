Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports 2 arrests

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people in separate incidents for driving while barred.

On Friday, deputies responded to Cubby’s gas station for a report of a possible intoxicated driver. The investigation led to 51-year old Christopher Russell Shepard of Douds, Iowa, for driving while suspended. Officers transported Sheppard to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $491.25 fine.

In a separate case, deputies arrested 22-year old Jonah Lee Kirsch of Villisca for driving while barred. Officers transported Kirsch to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.