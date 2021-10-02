CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, IA

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports 2 arrests

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SUugA_0cEyYdE600

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people in separate incidents for driving while barred.

On Friday, deputies responded to Cubby’s gas station for a report of a possible intoxicated driver. The investigation led to 51-year old Christopher Russell Shepard of Douds, Iowa, for driving while suspended. Officers transported Sheppard to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $491.25 fine.

In a separate case, deputies arrested 22-year old Jonah Lee Kirsch of Villisca for driving while barred. Officers transported Kirsch to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 18-year old Odin Alexander Vincent Hathaway of Red Oak on Sunday for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana. Police arrested three other juveniles for possession of a controlled substance and cited and released them to parents and guardians. Police transported Hathaway to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Saturday Shooting Leaves Teen Girl In Fort Dodge Wounded

(Fort Dodge, IA) — A Saturday night shooting leaves a teenage girl in Fort Dodge with a gunshot wound to her chest. Police were called about a loud party just before 11:00 p-m. Officers were told about 40 people were at the house. As they were responding to the call, another caller reported that shots had been fired. Officers found the wounded 15-year-old victim in the backyard. Witnesses say a suspect fired multiple shots, hurting the girl. She was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital. Her name and medical condition haven’t been released. No arrests have been announced.
FORT DODGE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sioux City Police Looking For Suspects After Club Shooting

(Sioux City, IA) — Sioux City police are looking for suspects in a shooting Sunday that left four injured. The shooting happened around 3:30 a-m at a downtown after hours club. Police determined there was a dispute between two groups of people in the club that resulted in gunfire. A man was critically wounded in the chest. Three other victims showed up later at two local hospitals with gunshot wounds and were treated and released. Police have not released any names and say they are receiving limited cooperation from the victims.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Madison County Crash Claims One Life

(Dallas County) A Madison County man died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 1:17 p.m. on Sunday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near the 109-mile marker. Authorities say 19-year-old Samuel Wayne Kasup died in the crash, and Maximilian Vincent Kasap, 24, of Earlham, suffered injuries.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Montgomery County, IA
Red Oak, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Douds, IA
City
Red Oak, IA
Montgomery County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Villisca, IA
Western Iowa Today

Four injured in Fremont County Crash

(Hamburg) Four people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Fremont County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 1:20 a.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 29 near the 14.5-mile marker. The four people injured are identified as 40-year old Rebecca Harris, a 14-year old juvenile, 39-year old Melvin Harris, all of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Mateo Zaragoza, from Overland Park, Kansas.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Bail Bondsman Shoots 40-Year-Old Man In Cedar Rapids

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A bail bondsman says he and a partner were trying to take a 40-year-old man into custody when he was hit by the man’s car. Richard Hamilton Junior was wanted on failure to appear warrants connected to drug charges when he was shot. The bail bondsman says Hamilton was trying to escape when he was injured. The bondsman was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. He is expected to recover. No names have been released. Cedar Rapids police are investigating the incident.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa caregiver arrested after drugs linked to baby’s death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman faces criminal charges after a baby girl who had been in her care died and was found to have illicit drugs in her system. Television station KCCI reports that Des Moines police arrested 40-year-old Nicole Ghee on suspicion of child endangerment and drug possession in the April death of a 2-month-old girl. Investigators say an autopsy showed the baby had methamphetamine in her system. Ghee is scheduled to appear in court on the charges on Oct. 20.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Osceola School Bus Driver Placed On Leave For Treatment Of Students

(Osceola, IA) — A school bus driver in Osceola has been placed on administrative leave after complaints he abused some of the students riding his bus. Those students say the driver got mad about a noisy toy last Wednesday, stopped the bus, and grabbed the cheeks of a six-year-old boy. When the boy’s eight-year-old sister came to his defense, the other students say the driver grabbed her aggressively, too. The children’s mother says both had red marks on their cheeks. Osceola police are reportedly reviewing surveillance video from inside the bus. Several students were crying when their parents picked them up. Another parent says there have been issues in the past with the driver – whose name hasn’t been released.
OSCEOLA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubby
Western Iowa Today

College Springs man arrested on Nodaway County Missouri Capias Warrant

(College Springs) A College Springs man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says Deputies were called to 712 Iowa Avenue in College Springs for a family disturbance. During the investigation, Steven Dean Lundvall, 49, was arrested on a Nodaway County Missouri Capias warrant for Failure to Appear on original charges of DWI and Resisting / Interfering with Arrest for a Felony.
COLLEGE SPRINGS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan Police Report

(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department says Brian Marcus Deandre Currie, age 28, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop on September 30th. Currie was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Jeremy Steven Mannion, age 33, of Logan, was charged...
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Teen to be tried as adult in downtown Sioux City killing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge has denied a 17-year-old’s request to be tried as a juvenile in the fatal shooting of man in downtown Sioux City. The Sioux City Journal reports that Dwight Evans will be tried as an adult on charges of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and two drug counts. Evans pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this year. Prosecutors say Evans shot and killed 22-year-old Martez Harrison, of Sioux City, on May 1 following Harrison’s fight with Evans’ friend, 20-year-old Lawrence Canady. Police say the fight occurred after Canady attacked Harrison’s girlfriend. Canady also has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury and serious assault.
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Western Iowa Today

2 Suspects Charged Following Gun Threat at Saydel High School

(Des Moines, IA) — Two suspects face charges after an incident that authorities say started at a central Iowa school. The principal at Saydel High School placed the school on lockdown around 7:40 a-m Tuesday after a student reported someone in the parking lot had a gun. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop the vehicle after it left the school, the car crashed into a yard, the occupants ran, but were caught. Officials say drugs, a 22 caliber rifle, and three guns that shoot non-lethal, plastic pellets were found in the vehicle. A 19-year-old woman is charged with carrying weapons and interference with official acts. A 16-year-old boy is accused of possession with intent to deliver meth and marijuana, carrying a weapon on school grounds and a variety of driving-related infractions, including driving without a license and without the owner’s consent.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two injured in an accident on I-80 in Pottawattamie County

(Pottawattamie Co.) Two people were injured in an accident on I-80 in Pottawattamie County this (Wednesday) morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred at the eastbound 30 mile marker at 11:08 a.m. 47-year-old Ramone Worthy, of Fremont, Nebraska, was driving a 2009 Freightliner and failed to move over for a stationary utility vehicle in the right lane and failed to stop in assured clear distance, striking an attenuator trailer being pulled behind a 2012 Chevy Truck driven by 18-year-old Keeton Pfaffenberger of Holdingford, Minnesota. The Chevy Truck struck a male subject who was outside of the vehicle.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 773 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, September 29 through Wednesday, October 6. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 274 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 65 in Crawford...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy