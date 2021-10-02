CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four in hospital after hammer attack in Regent Street and West End pub

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago
Regent Street, where the hammer attack took place (Hernán Piñera)

Three women and a man are in hospital after a hammer attack on Regent Street in London’s West End on Friday night.

A man hit two of the women – one in her 30s, the other in her 20s – on the famous shopping street before entering a nearby pub on Glasshouse Street, where he hit another woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s.

Police were called to the Soho pub just before 11pm.

All four victims were taken to hospital following the attack, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 38-year-old man was later arrested after being restrained by security staff at the pub.

Police did not give further details or any motive for the attack, which happened as the area was busy with evening theatre-goers and drinkers.

