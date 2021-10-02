The Simple Trick to Making the Perfect One-Pot Spaghetti
Are you still boiling your spaghetti noodles? Then, we’ve got a secret to share with you. Spaghetti is one of those meals almost everybody eats, but no two people make it exactly the same. From traditional Italian sauces made from fresh-picked tomatoes slowly simmered for two days, to Southern sauces made with a pinch of white sugar that can be whipped up in 30 minutes, spaghetti recipes are as diverse as the folks who make them.www.allrecipes.com
Comments / 0