Recipes

The Simple Trick to Making the Perfect One-Pot Spaghetti

By Jessica Furniss
Allrecipes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you still boiling your spaghetti noodles? Then, we’ve got a secret to share with you. Spaghetti is one of those meals almost everybody eats, but no two people make it exactly the same. From traditional Italian sauces made from fresh-picked tomatoes slowly simmered for two days, to Southern sauces made with a pinch of white sugar that can be whipped up in 30 minutes, spaghetti recipes are as diverse as the folks who make them.

