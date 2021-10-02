CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cele: I was ready for Kaizer Chiefs and I waited for them

By Michael Madyira
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Africa Under-23 star ended up in Poland after Amakhosi withdrew their interest in him. Radomiak midfielder Thabo Cele has revealed he had no plans to play Premier Soccer League football until Kaizer Chiefs approached him. Cele says Chiefs opened discussions which made him ready to play for the...

