U-Haul Truck Involved in Antelope Intersection Accident
Minor Injuries Reported in Antelope U-Haul Intersection Accident. An accident involving a U-Haul truck pulling a trailer and Toyota Prius was reported in Antelope on September 26 that resulted in minor injuries. The collision happened shortly before 1:00 in the afternoon. It happened along westbound Antelope Road at the intersection with Commonwealth Drive, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
