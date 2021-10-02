LACEY: COCK-A-DOODLE-DON’T- ROOSTERS VIOLATE NOISE ORDINANCES AGAIN!
LACEY: Police are checking the 100 Block of Station for an early morning noise complaint. Caller reports the rambunctious roosters are crowing loudly again; presumably violating the noise ordinances as it’s 05:10 Saturday morning. Unsure what the cops are going to do, but this is yet another ongoing theme/call in Lacey. OCSN posted a similar story last month, and we’ve heard other neighbors call to complain.ocscanner.news
