President Akufo-Addo has given the approval for the removal of the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levies (PRSL) on petrol, diesel, and LPG for two months. The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) in a statement issued by the Authority’s Corporate Affairs Department today, October 11, 2021 said: “The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) wishes to inform the public that His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has granted approval to zero the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levies on petrol, diesel, and LPG for a period of two months.”

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 17 HOURS AGO