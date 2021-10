Sonny Colbrelli became the first Italian to win the Paris-Roubaix Monument classic in 22 years when he prevailed in a three-man sprint finish at the end of a gruelling race on Sunday.His whole body covered in mud after 257.7 kilometres featuring 30 cobbled sectors, Colbrelli burst into tears as he collapsed on the grass of the Roubaix Velodrome after triumphing in the first rain-hit edition of the Hell of the North since 2002.The European champion, of Team Bahrain Victorious, pipped Belgian Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal) and Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), who were second and third respectively.Van der Poel,...

