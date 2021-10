Another great way to get fresh new music and mix them in to your mixes is to listen to an electronic dance music podcast hosted by a DJ. It s always a good idea t get any podcasts that you see online on your computer. Then, you can incorporate them in to your mixes. You can even make use of these electronic dance music podcast s to stay up to date with others in your own community. If they are hosting a podcast that has shows on various music topics, they will often include some of the more popular music that has been releasing lately as well. Its a good way to get up to date information about music that may not be on many radio stations.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO