On Tuesday November 2, 2021, Johns Creek residents will have the say on who will be elected to represent residents as Mayor as well as for City Council Members for Posts 1, 2, 3, and 5. The eleven residents who have offered themselves as candidates were given the opportunity to complete our survey, and debates and candidate forums have been held, or are scheduled. If you haven’t had an opportunity to attend any of Medlock Bridge Debate Series sessions, the videos are available for your review (Mayor, Post 2, and Post 5 are complete. The debate for Post 3 will be held on Thursday October 14, 2021 and will be availble at the same link here).

JOHNS CREEK, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO