Politics

The current presidential jet is fit for purpose- Aviation analyst

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
primenewsghana.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAviation analyst, Captain Micheal Yao Foli says the current presidential jet of Ghana is fit for purpose hence no need to acquire a new jet. Taking on reasons provided for acquiring a new jet he said the current jet is serviceable because it is being used to transport other heads of states in the sub-region.

