What do you call a superyacht concept that takes the progressive learnings from the world’s leading new builds and packs them together in one visionary design? You call it Project Sonata. With three DynaRig systems inspired by the legendary sailing yacht Black Pearl, an inverted bow to slice through waves and enough space on board to compete with a motoryacht, could the 351-foot hybrid sailing yacht have it all? Project Sonata is the work of emerging Swiss studio Valentin Design. Headed up by industrial designer Valentin Weigand, winner of Young Designer of the Year 2020, and naval architect Romain Acquaviva, the duo have...

