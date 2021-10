Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer had a perplexing moment with his quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday afternoon. Vikings' kicker Greg Joseph smashed a 54-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to give Minnesota a 19-17 victory over the Lions. As the kick went through the uprights, quarterback Kirk Cousins appeared to give coach Zimmer a love punch and a push, Zimmer pushed Cousins back, and then it appeared he had to be restrained by another coach. They separated at that point and the full-on celebration began. Here's that exchange by the Cousins and Zimmer.

