History's Headlines: The end of the streetcar line

A STREETCAR NAMED EXPIRE. According to one source this was a headline found in newspapers and magazines across the country in the 1950s when one by one cities and towns were abandoning streetcars, aka trolleys, for freeways, asphalt and the “lure of the open road.” Not only did it play up a title of a popular play by Tennessee Williams turned into a movie (“They told me to take a streetcar named Desire to a street called the Elysian Fields,” says the fading southern belle Blanche DuBois), but also reflected that the trolley, like Blanche, was a fading relic of the past. “Good riddance!” many drivers across America said. No more getting stuck behind the huge, slow-moving hunks of steel on rails. No more having to wait as they slowly picked up passengers. No more watching them pile up snow. Free, clear driving room speeding along. “See the USA in your Chevrolet,” sang Dinah Shore. “America is asking you to call.”