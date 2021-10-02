Malcolme A. Clapp of Concord, NH, and formerly of Keene died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Granite VNA hospice house in Concord. Malcolme was born on July 2, 1929, in Boston to Ralph W. and Belle (Govenor) Clapp. Three years later, the family, including newborn sister Elinore, moved to Quincy, Mass. Malcolme graduated from North Quincy High School in 1947 and served actively in the U.S. Navy Reserves. In June 1952, he began working for a consumer finance company. He worked for MAC finance in Keene, Granite State Collection Agency in Concord and Cheshire County Savings Bank in Keene, spending the last 13 years of his career as Credit Manager of R.N. Johnson’s of Walpole. He spent over 42 years in finance and collections, retiring in 1994.