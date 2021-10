FCC MAKES AVAILABLE OVER $163 MILLION FOR BROADBAND IN 21 STATES, THROUGH THE RURAL DIGITAL OPPORTUNITY FUND PROGRAM. WASHINGTON, October 7, 2021—The FCC today announced that it is ready to authorize $163,895,636 to 42 providers in the second round of funding for new broadband deployments through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. The Commission is also continuing its work to refocus the program to ensure that funding goes to unserved areas that need broadband. As part of that process, 85 winning bidders have chosen not to pursue buildout in 5,089 census blocks in response to letters the FCC sent asking applicants to review their bids in areas where there was evidence of existing service or questions of potential waste.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO