When I first stepped foot on campus this year, I never imagined having to visit the hospital within my first week of classes. After enjoying my tofu scramble at brunch that Saturday, I was suddenly overwhelmed with excruciating abdominal pain that was later medically diagnosed as appendicitis. Being from California, having no family to aid me through the emotional aspect of this process was pretty difficult. However, my dad was thankfully able to fly up moments before my surgery the next morning and take care of me during the following days.

COLLEGES ・ 10 DAYS AGO