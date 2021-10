Boris Johnson has been talking about "levelling up" since at least the 2019 election, but critics say he hasn't sufficiently explained what it is.His first in-person Tory conference speech on Wednesday was a major chance for the prime minister to put meat on the bones of the slogan he's now been using for years.The idea is yet to cut through: polling by Opinium in August 2021 found that just 1 in 5 people are clear what "levelling up" actually means.Did the prime minister succeed in fleshing out the term? On the one hand, Johnson certainly elaborated at length about what...

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO