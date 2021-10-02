CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Showers and storms likely at times this weekend

By Brian Walder
hoiabc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a warm and dry week, but we'll cooler and wetter weather this weekend. Showers and a few storms will likely at times during the day today, but despite a 70% rain chance we won't see rain all day. Expect some dry time in between rounds of rain. Our highest...

hoiabc.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

Showers and storms headed our way

Monday starts off cloudier in the morning hours. Sunshine takes over briefly through the afternoon for just enough time to add extra instability into the atmosphere. Late afternoon into early evening Monday, showers and thunderstorms move in. Some of those have the potential to be on the stronger side, with heavy downpours and damaging wind.
ENVIRONMENT
hoiabc.com

Strong to severe storms possible Monday

A strong storm system will pass through the Heart of Illinois for the start of the work week, bringing the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. Clouds continue to build early this morning ahead of our next rainmaker. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible starting during the late morning drive as a storm system moves in from the southwest. We'll see two main rounds of rain and storms throughout the day.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Showers and a possible storm tonight

FORT WAYNE,Ind.(Fort Wayne’s NBC) — A cold front will move through the area tonight bringing a risk of showers and a few thunderstorms ahead of the front. Clouds will continue to thicken into the evening and it will remain mild. The best chance of rain will be around sunset until late evening. It will be cooler tomorrow but the overall week will turn out above normal temperature wise.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WNDU

Evening Storms...Cooler Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TOUCH OF FALL COMING... But just a touch, and it is October, so it’s time to get some fall-like weather. A cold front comes through tonight, so a shower or thunderstorm is likely this evening. Another storm system comes barreling across the country the middle of the week, and that will bring us chances for showers and storms from late Wednesday through Friday. That will be followed by chillier weather Friday night and Saturday. Dry weather should dominate next weekend and much of next week...
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Storms Monday Afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS)– Storms are approaching the area. Monday starts off mild and dry with temperatures near 80 degrees. Storms chances increase by the afternoon and into the evening. Some storms could turn severe with hail and wind. By the middle of the day, temps touch near 80 as thunderstorms develop. Coverage increases from southwest to northeast. The window for severe storms is from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The main event arrives by late afternoon/early evening. Damaging winds are the main threat. Tornado risk is low but not zero. Storms should clear out before 10 p.m. Tuesday will be breezy and not as warm. The rest of the week brings mild temperatures and rain mid-week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Cooldown To Average Temperatures Coming Later This Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday is off to a chilly start, and it’s only going to get cooler as the week goes on. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says a fall-like pattern will be in place throughout the week. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 66 in the Twin Cities. Southeastern Minnesota could see some light showers. (credit: CBS) Temperatures will stay above average through midweek. Thursday will bring a drop down to average temperatures, and it should stay that way through the weekend. Wednesday could be a wet one, with a good chance of rain and plenty of wind, too.   More On WCCO.com: 3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Mass Shooting At St. Paul Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured Mark Rosen Sounds Vikings Gjallarhorn In Honor Of Wife, Denise 'Insane, It's Been Super Busy': Vet Clinics Overwhelmed, Owners Waiting Weeks To Get Pets Checked Out ‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy