See odds, expert selections and storylines for Week 5’s Thursday night game between the Rams and the Seahawks. Week 5 of the NFL season is around the corner, and with it comes the AFC Showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. LeSean McCoy has played for both of the teams, and so he joins the show to offer his insight on who he thinks will […]

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO