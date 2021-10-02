France's Le Drian to Hold Talks With US' Blinken on Oct 5

Dr. Anthony Fauci said it was "tough to predict" when Americans could again mingle maskless indoors on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday. "It's always tough to predict that," Fauci told co-host Dana Bash when she asked him when vaccinated Americans can once again show their faces inside. "I think if we continue to go down in the cases that we're seeing right now and more and more people get vaccinated, as the dynamics of the outbreak, namely the amount of virus circling the community goes down, I hope we'll be able to pull back on some of those restrictions to get closer to what we really feel is normal in the community."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO