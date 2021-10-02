Building Athletes helps everybody play
A new program is coming to Ada - Building Athletes. The program's goal is to enable every child who wants to join athletic programs to participate regardless of income. "The Building Athletes program is a 501c3 non-profit organization," Building Athletes Vice President Buffy Lovelis said Wednesday at a meeting at People's Electric Cooperative. "It was developed to actually bridge the gap of financial burden and barriers for youth in our area."www.theadanews.com
