Ada, OK

Building Athletes helps everybody play

By Richard R. Barron
The Ada News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new program is coming to Ada - Building Athletes. The program's goal is to enable every child who wants to join athletic programs to participate regardless of income. "The Building Athletes program is a 501c3 non-profit organization," Building Athletes Vice President Buffy Lovelis said Wednesday at a meeting at People's Electric Cooperative. "It was developed to actually bridge the gap of financial burden and barriers for youth in our area."

#Baseball#Youth Sports#Charity#Ada Building Athletes#Firs
