Shelby County, IA

Shelby County Board of Supervisors appoint Inspection Firm for Proposed Carbon Pipeline Project

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 9 days ago
(Harlan) The Shelby County Board of Supervisors this week appointed an inspection firm for the proposed carbon pipeline project.

According to the proposed project, Midwest Carbon Express, will capture carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions that otherwise would be emitted into the atmosphere from ethanol plants. The process compresses the emissions and transports them through a pipeline to North Dakota. The carbon dioxide would be permanently and safely store underground in deep geologic storage locations.

The project would be located in 30 Iowa counties, including Shelby County, plus communities in Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota.

This month, public informational meetings will be held in seven southwest Iowa counties regarding Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed carbon capture and storage project. A public meeting is scheduled for Shelby County at the Therkildsen Activity Center in Harlan on October 6 at noon.

The Shelby County Board of Supervisors signed a letter of intent to accept ISG as the authorized inspection company if the carbon sequestering pipeline project travels through Shelby County.

