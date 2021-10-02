CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

In 2021, electric vehicle sales continue to skyrocket

By Puck 77
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEV sales have exploded, increasing in all three major car markets: China, the United States, and Europe. In the first part of 2021, sales climbed by 160 percent to 2.6 million vehicles year over year, accounting for 26 percent of new vehicle sales worldwide. With 1.1 million electric vehicles delivered in the first half, China remained the world’s largest EV market, accounting for 12 percent of global sales. Electric vehicles have been less popular in the United States. Under 250,000 units were sold, making up only 3% of total sales.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Xos stock surges after Wedbush sees it more than doubling, as EV maker is set to be a 'winner' in commercial market

Shares of Xos Inc. rallied 3.3% in premarket trading Monday, after Wedbush analyst Dan Ives recommended investors buy, which a chance of doubling their investment, saying the electric truck maker is positioned to be a "winner" in the commercial electric vehicle (EV) market. Ives initiated coverage of Xos with an outperform rating and stock price target of $10, which implies a 121% gain off Friday's closing price of $4.53. "XOS Trucks is an innovative low-emissions solution to last-mile deliveries," Ives wrote in a note to clients. "Acting as one of the first movers in this burgeoning area of the EV market, XOS has a proven product that is already on the road with the ongoing development of future iterations." The stock has tumbled 40% since Aug. 20, when the stock started trading under the ticker "XOS" after the completion of the going-public merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) NextGen Acquisitions Corp. The S&P 500 has slipped 1.1% over the same time.
ECONOMY
faypwc.com

Take Charge with an Electric Vehicle

Electric vehicles (EV) are a relatively new concept in the automotive industry, but their popularity is growing. Hear about the benefits of EVs, where to find local charging stations, the development of the Fayetteville EV Club, and other upcoming initiatives from one of our Key Accounts Agents. Benefits of Electric...
CARS
chatsports.com

Submarine Battery Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Submarine Battery covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Submarine Battery explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Sonnen, Lithionics, HBL Power Systems Ltd., Yuasa Korea Special Battery Co., Ltd., Sunlight Systems, Exide Technologies, Zibo Torch Energy Co. Ltd., Tesla, Simpliphi Power,, EverExceed, EnerSys, HBL Power Systems Limited.
MARKETS
chatsports.com

Bulldozer Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | Komatsu, Volvo, Doosan

Latest research study titled Global Bulldozer Market Growth 2021-2026 provides readers with details on strategic planning and tactical business decisions that influence and stabilize growth prognosis in Bulldozer Market. A few disruptive trends, however, will have opposing and strong influences on the development of Bulldozer market and the distribution across players. To provide further guidance on why specific trends will have a high impact and precisely how these trends can be factored into the market trajectory and the strategy planning of players such as Caterpillar, Hitachi Construction Equipment, Komatsu, Volvo Group, Doosan Group, JCB & Liebherr Group.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Europe#Skyrocket#Ev
chatsports.com

Contact Center Outsourcing Market May See A Big Move | Xerox, CGS, HGS

Latest survey on Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Contact Center Outsourcing. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Contact Center Outsourcing market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are IBM, HP, Sitel, Teleperformance, Xerox Corporation, CGS Inc, HGS, Datamark, Inc, Infinit Contact, Five9, VADS, Alorica, Invensis & Transcosmos.
MARKETS
chatsports.com

Telecom Market: Growing Popularity & Emerging Trends | Verizon, China Mobile, NTT

Latest published market study on Global Telecom Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Telecom space, as well as what our survey respondents—all outsourcing decision-makers—predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are AT&T, Verizon, China Mobile, NTT, Deutsche Telekom, China Telecom, Telefonica, Softbank, Vodafone & Orange.
MARKETS
chatsports.com

Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
mitechnews.com

Democrats’ Electric Vehicle Push Could Give GM, Ford, Stellantis EV Sales Edge

WASHINGTON DC – Democrats’ effort to spur electric vehicle (EV) adoption has set off an intense lobbying battle on Capitol Hill as car manufacturers jockey for influence over legislation that will shape the industry’s future. Automakers generally back President Biden’s green energy plan, which would spend billions of government dollars...
POLITICS
MarketWatch

AV company Aptiv issues revenue warning for 2021 due to COVID, supply-chain snags and chip shortage

Self-driving technology company Aptiv Plc warned that global vehicle production is now expected to come in at 79 million units in 2021, down from earlier guidance of 85 million, citing the combination of COVID-19 disruption, the global chip shortage and supply-chain issues. The Dublin-based company said for the third quarter, global vehicle production is expected to come in at about 18 million units, down from the 21 million units expected on Aug. 5, the last time it offered guidance. "Global vehicle production for the fourth quarter is currently expected to be approximately 20 million units, or a decrease of approximately 13% from the 23 million units expected previously," the company said in a statement. Aptiv is now expecting full-year revenue to range from $15.1 billion to $15.5 billion, down from prior guidance of $16.1 billion to $16.4 billion. The company will offer third-quarter earnings on Nov. 4. Shares were down 2.2% premarket, but have gained 27% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hackaday.com

Axial Flux Motors For Electric Vehicles

In the everything old is new again folder, [Lesics] has a good overview of axial flux motors. These are promising for electric vehicles, especially aircraft, since the motors should have high torque to weight ratio. The reason this is actually something old is that the early generators built by Faraday were actually of the axial flux type. Soon, though, radial flux generators and motors became the norm.
CARS
AFP

Tesla holds 'Giga Fest' at disputed German factory

With a big wheel, music and an appearance by CEO Elon Musk, Tesla pulled out all the stops Saturday to win over opponents of the electric carmaker's controversial new "gigafactory" near Berlin. Thousands of people were brought in by special shuttle buses, with long queues forming at the Gruenheide site of the US electric vehicle maker's first European factory. "I wanted to take a look. Tesla's a great, very innovative car manufacturer," said 25-year-old local resident Dominic, an engineer. Construction at the plant had begun under an exceptional procedure granted by authorities two years ago, but opposition from locals over environmental concerns has held up final approval.
BUSINESS
ceoworld.biz

Sales of electric vehicles in Europe will exceed those of conventional ones by 2028 (new survey)

More and more consumers are turning to electric cars. Sales of electric cars are expected to skyrocket during 2022. Almost 40% of consumers who plan to buy a new car in 2022 will choose an electric one. This percentage is increased compared to 2020 and 2021. Even those who already have an electric car, 77% say that their next car will also be electric. In total, 50% predict that they will buy a car (electric or with internal combustion engine), an increase of 17% compared to November 2020. In fact, 65% of them say that they will buy one within the next 12 months.
CARS
sme.org

New Requirements in Electric Vehicles Manufacturing

There is a lot of press and discussion around electric vehicles. Some companies have announced a complete changeover from internal combustion engines to EVs by 2035 or so. This is going to have a profound impact on the manufacturing world as we know it today.
CARS
coloradoboulevard.net

Democrats’ Reconciliation Bill Could Dramatically Boost Electric Vehicle Sales

The Democrats’ reconciliation bill — once pegged at $3.5 trillion but now apparently reduced to $1.5 trillion due to compromises with conservative West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin — could supercharge electric vehicle adoption in the next few years. The bill contains a provision that would restore the $7,500 EV...
POLITICS
Boston Herald

GM seeks to double revenue, lead US in electric vehicle sales

WARREN, Mich. — General Motors plans to cash in as the world switches from combustion engines to battery power, promising to double its annual revenue by 2030 with an array of new electric vehicles, profitable gas-powered cars and trucks, and services such as an electronic driving system that can handle most tasks on the road.
BUSINESS
automotiveworld.com

Electric vehicle testing and validation

While many of the test procedures are familiar, electric vehicles are creating new assessment headaches. Automotive World’s latest special report explores how the industry has been getting to grips with issues such as charging performance, motor durability and crash safety, and how simulation is taking a leading role in the validation process.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy