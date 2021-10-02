In 2021, electric vehicle sales continue to skyrocket
EV sales have exploded, increasing in all three major car markets: China, the United States, and Europe. In the first part of 2021, sales climbed by 160 percent to 2.6 million vehicles year over year, accounting for 26 percent of new vehicle sales worldwide. With 1.1 million electric vehicles delivered in the first half, China remained the world’s largest EV market, accounting for 12 percent of global sales. Electric vehicles have been less popular in the United States. Under 250,000 units were sold, making up only 3% of total sales.www.chatsports.com
