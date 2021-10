Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) has had to battle back from injury often enough before, but there was no hiding the frustration in her initial reaction after the Paris-Roubaix Femmes crash – that left her with two fractures to her pelvis and a broken shoulder – when it looked like her recovery would mean being bed-ridden for weeks. Further assessment, however, has changed that outlook and now the Dutch rider is up and walking and even slowly pedalling on a home trainer.

CYCLING ・ 5 DAYS AGO