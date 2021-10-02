CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clubhouse brings Clips, Search, Replays features

By Ida Torres
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it paved the way for audio-only social apps and features, Clubhouse is now trying to get ahead of its rivals like Twitter Spaces and Facebook Live Audio Rooms. One way to beat the bigger brands is to introduce new features that they haven’t explored yet and it looks like that’s what Clubhouse is doing. The latest feature update includes several new things that users can do including universal search, creating and sharing clips from a public room, and enabling replays.

