Clubhouse brings Clips, Search, Replays features

Weeks away from the premiere of the series, NBCUniversal has released the first clip from the new Chucky TV series offering a tease of how gory things are going to get and the level of mischief the titular doll will be getting up to. The new show, which will air on both SYFY and USA Network simultaneously, will mark the first time on TV for the long-running horror franchise. Though the narrative of the show is designed for newcomers to jump on if they wish, the entire lore and canon of the seven films in the main series have been taken into account for the show as well.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO