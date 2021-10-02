CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower premiums, more perks for seniors shopping 2022 Medicare Advantage plans

By Natasha Lindstrom, The Tribune-Review, Greensburg
tribuneledgernews.com
 9 days ago

Oct. 2—Still-growing demand among Western Pennsylvania seniors for Medicare Advantage plans has spurred a slew of new health coverage options featuring lower costs and better perks as insurers compete to grow their market shares. "This is a ripe market in Western Pa., and we're able to take those dollars and...

