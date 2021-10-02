Lower premiums, more perks for seniors shopping 2022 Medicare Advantage plans

"As Medicare Advantage takes on an even larger presence in the Medicare program … [it will] be important to monitor how well beneficiaries are being served in both," notes Kaiser Family Foundation. — Medicare Advantage (MA) marketing launched October 1 in advance of the 2022 Annual Enrollment Period (AEP). Prior to HealthLeaders' survey of 2022 plans publishing next week, we first look back at the 2021 MA season. Using Kaiser Family Foundation's (KFF) summary of the 2021 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Enrollment and Dashboard Files, we explore enrollment, premium, and other trends including the supplemental benefits that distinguish MA from traditional Medicare. This could be changing, however, ifdental, vision, and other supplemental benefits are added under the Democrat-proposed, $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan while MA would see even more growth if eligibility is lowered to age 60.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO