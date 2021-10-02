Kansas City's redistricting commission will hold public comment hearings. What to know

The San Luis Obispo Architectural Review Commission will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. via teleconference. Pursuant to Executive Orders N-60-20 and N-08-21 executed by the Governor of California, and subsequently Assembly Bill 361, enacted in response to the state of emergency relating to novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and enabling teleconferencing accommodations by suspending or waiving specified provisions in the Ralph M. Brown Act (Government Code § 54950 et seq.), commissioners and members of the public may participate in this meeting by teleconference. There will be no physical location for the public to view the meeting. Public comment, prior to the start of the meeting, may be submitted in writing via U.S. Mail to the City Clerk’s Office at 990 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 or by email to advisorybodies@slocity.org.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO