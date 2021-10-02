CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City's redistricting commission will hold public comment hearings. What to know

By Cortlynn Stark, The Kansas City Star
 9 days ago

Oct. 2—Nine people shuffled the next decade of possible Kansas City Council districts around in their hands, a different map colored on each piece of paper. The Kansas City Redistricting Commission, appointed by Mayor Quinton Lucas, was tasked at the beginning of September with drawing new council district lines — a nine-month task shortened to a few weeks by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new lines will determine which of the six the council districts Kansas Citians will live in for the next 10 years.

