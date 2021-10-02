BRISTOL, TN - The Honorable Carl R. Moore, Bristol, TN, left this life with the same grace and dignity that he carried throughout his time on earth. He was recognized by all as a True Gentleman. Carl was born on February 26, 1930, and died peacefully at home surrounded by love on September 30, 2021. He was married to the love of his life, Elliott G Moore. The father of 4 children, he was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Janet Lynn. He is survived by daughter Cynthia Moore Lotz (Fort Lauderdale) and her son Tyler; daughter Dana Moore and her husband Jack Isenhour (Nashville); and son Randy Moore, (Piney Flats.) and his children Keaton and Adair. He leaves many friends, considered his “chosen family”, and his dog family, Poppy and Billy.