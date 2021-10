The Idaho Humane Society goes above and beyond serving the needs of pets in our community. One resources you may not know about as a pet owner, The Pet Food Pantry. IHS understands that when families are financially struggling, a pet might not always become a priority. If these pets are already living in a happy and stable home though, the humane society wants to do its part to keep them there which is why they set up The Pet Food Pantry. The pantry is a pet food assistance resource that distributes food twice a month.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO