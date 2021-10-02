Is it time for Clearwater to change its election system?
Earlier this year, most Clearwater City Council members said they want to ask residents in a referendum whether the city should transform its elections. Under the current plurality system, the candidate with the most votes in a race wins. That can result in officials being elected without a majority, like how council member Mark Bunker beat four opponents last year for Seat 2 with 27 percent of the ballots cast.
Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins says the new deadline to pre-register to vote is next Monday (10/18). That's fifteen days before the November 2nd election. Formerly, the deadline was 11 days. But, you can still register to vote on election day. Another change from past years, the deadline to request...
NEW — The voter service and polling center location at the courthouse has moved. It is now in the new Human Services Building located at 320 W. Fifth St. Delta, in the Robideau Room. The best way to get to your new voter service and polling center is to access the parking lot from Dodge Street. Look for the Vote Here feather flags.
Later this month, St. Louis officials will begin the process of combining the city’s police, fire and EMS emergency operations into one call center. The plan seeks to address a shortage of dispatchers in the city and long hold times for people calling 911. St. Louis Mayor Tishuara Jones announced...
The upcoming special election for the city of Gainesville was unexpected, and presented some challenges for our office. There will be changes in the way our office operates this election. Some of the changes, such as the limited availability of the drop box, are due to the recent passage of...
In the past five years, the number of North Carolinians who have shown up to cast their votes in local elections has never surpassed 25 percent. Each year a local election is held—2015, 2017, 2019—the majority of voters fail to weigh in on who should be mayor, serve on the city council, or lead the local board of education. Unfortunately, that's not unusual.
Elections officials brace for early voting, new voting machines and more this year. With just five weeks until New Jersey’s general election, county officials who have had to adapt to a host of changes since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic are preparing for yet another new balloting method: early voting.
It has been nearly a year since the last election. To call for a special panel to investigate the 2020 general election makes no sense, except as a ploy to confuse and undermine faith in our Montana voting system that has been legally and ethically conducted. Other states conducting 2020 election audits found no mistakes that would change or challenge the election results. The Republican party won most of the seats in the Montana Legislature and the governor’s office in the last election – why would they question it? The Republican-dominated Legislature changed several voting laws this past session – do they think that is not enough? Election audits will cost a lot of money that could be used in better ways to support Montana and its citizens. To me, wasting taxpayer dollars and creating an unstable political climate do not show leadership – they look like insecurity and hunger for power. Perhaps the energy being expended to feed fear could be channeled into something truly needing help: for example, the current increase in COVID infections and deaths, homelessness and food security, and climate care. Please, Senate President Blasdel and House Speaker Galt, do not take this path of distraction.
Westmoreland County officials announced Wednesday that polling places in three precincts will be moved for the upcoming Nov. 2 election. North Huntingdon’s 1-1 precinct will be moved from the Westmoreland City Volunteer Fire Department to the Westmoreland City Primitive Methodist Church at 1246 5th St. Officials said the church will provide a better location and layout for in-person voting.
HOUSTON – How to vote in Texas is a hot topic of conversation, especially since the 2020 election. Members of the Harris County Elections Office are concerned that recent headlines from State Senate Bill 1 named the “Election Integrity Protection Act of 2021″ could deter people from showing up to the polls or even registering to vote.
In an unprecedented turnout for a legislative committee hearing, business owners and the public last week made clear they oppose a federal government mandate requiring companies to have their employees vaccinated against COVID-19. A crowd of about 700 packed six rooms at the Capitol and about 250 more watched online...
Kari Lake, Trump's pick for Arizona governor, said the Capitol rioters were "invited in" by police. Lake is one of the candidates running in the 2022 gubernatorial election in Arizona. She received Trump's endorsement after she suggested that he be added to Mount Rushmore. A Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona governor...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation making it illegal to use a person’s immigration status against them.
Threats to report a person’s immigration status could previously be treated as a crime in cases of labor and sex trafficking, but they weren’t treated as potential extortion or coercion offenses.
The bill now allows prosecutors to charge individuals with a crime if they blackmail or intimidate others based on their legal status in situations unrelated to labor or sex trafficking.
Similar measures have been enacted in California, Colorado, Maryland and Virginia.
Recently Forbes released their list of the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. I admit I love reading through the list to find any motivational stories that stand out. Many of the billionaires on this list inherit their wealth, so I like to look for the stories of people who had to work hard to make their wealth. One story that is inspiring is that of Palm Beach resident Thomas Peterffy.
One week ago, Republican State Senator Mike Regan announced plans to introduce legislation legalizing adult-use marijuana in Pennsylvania. Monday, Regan sat down with abc27 News Daybreak to detail why he's pushing for this and to explain why he changed his mind on the issue.
Starting Tuesday, November 2, 2021, the Technical Review Meeting of the Mesquite City Council will be starting at 2:30pm. The Technical Review Meetings are held the first and third Tuesdays of every month with the exception of December when there will be only the first Tuesday of December. Link to...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will protect journalists from interference by police while covering civil protests under a bill signed into law Saturday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. It was the second new law within days with free speech implications. The measure says that reporters can be behind police lines in the area of demonstrations, marches […]
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The general election is less than a month away.
In the Garden State, all eyes are on the race for governor. New Jersey voters will choose between Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli.
Below are some important dates and details to know before hitting the polls.
Where to vote? Click here to find your polling location.
When to vote? Early voting will be held from October 23 to 31. Election Day is November 2, when polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about early voting locations and times, click here.
Other key deadlines? Voter registration ends October 12. Click here to check your registration status.
Vote by mail ballots must be requested by mail or online by October 26, or in person by November 1. Ballots must be postmarked or returned in person by November 2. Click here to request a ballot.
What’s on my ballot? Click here to enter your address for a sample ballot in your area.
For more on New Jersey poll sites, early voting schedule, vote by mail information and more, click here.
The right to abortions has been widely debated among Americans and lawmakers alike for decades -- a debate that has essentially reached a boiling point today, given a new Texas law and forthcoming Supreme Court ruling that could impact national abortion regulations. In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a...
