CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Another Johnson County city considers banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth

By Sarah Ritter, The Kansas City Star
tribuneledgernews.com
 9 days ago

Oct. 2—The Prairie Village City Council on Monday will discuss whether to ban controversial conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth. The council had voted 10-2 to direct city staff to draft an ordinance, similar to one adopted in nearby Roeland Park last year, to prohibit mental health professionals from using conversion therapy, which aims to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dayton Daily News

Second Warren County city considering sanctuary city for the unborn

A second Warren County city could be declared a sanctuary city for the unborn. Mason City Council tonight will consider an ordinance that prohibits abortion clinics from opening and operating in the city of around 33,000 residents as well as penalize those who assist a woman seeking an abortion. Mason’s...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
NJ.com

N.J. county pilots program for LGBTQ community

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Building relationships with the LGBTQ community and enrolling local businesses to act as shelters where bias crime victims can seek immediate help are parts of a new program rolled out Wednesday by a New Jersey prosecutor’s office. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey introduced the program...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
WVNews

Morgantown (West Virginia) City Council unanimously approves first reading of ordinance banning conversion therapy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The first reading of an ordinance banning conversion therapy for minors passed unanimously at Tuesday’s Morgantown City Council meeting. The motion for passage was made by Ixya Vega, third ward, and seconded by Brian Butcher, seventh ward. The ordinance will become official upon a second reading and vote at a future meeting.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Mental Health#Conversion Therapy#In Therapy#Columbia#Equality Kansas#The City Council
case.edu

Cleveland Consent Decree Community Conversations: “Youth and Policing”

The Schubert Center for Child Studies is serving as a community partner for “Youth and Policing,” a session of the United Way of Greater Cleveland and the Cleveland Branch of NAACP’s monthly Community Conversations that address police reform mandated by the 2015 Consent Decree between the City of Cleveland and the United States Department of Justice. Schubert Center policy director Gabrielle Celeste will serve as a panelist, along with Zri Hitchcock, officer Brandon Tisdale, Timothy Tramble and chief Calvin Williams. Alex Stokes of Fox 8 News will moderate this free virtual event.
CLEVELAND, OH
Psychiatric Times

Treating Transgender Youth: The Danger of Gender Identity Conversion Therapy

Transgender youth are at increased risk for a number of psychiatric morbidities. Gender identity conversion therapy can make them worse. “You can imagine if you're regularly hearing in the media that trans people are risks to other people in bathrooms, that you're a risk to your peers on sports teams, that really you're just confused about your gender identity—over time, you may internalize these ideas and start to have self-hatred or low self-esteem,” said Jack L. Turban, MD, MHS, a Fellow in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine and Psychiatric TimesTM Advisory Board member.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
audacy.com

Kansas town to weigh ban on conversion therapy

One Johnson County, Kansas, community has already adopted a ban on conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth, and another is considering doing so. The Kansas City Star reports that the Prairie Village City Council will discuss the ban at a meeting Monday. The council earlier voted 10-2 to direct city staff to draft an ordinance similar to the one adopted last year in Roeland Park, which prohibits mental health professionals from using conversion therapy.
KANSAS STATE
Washington Post

Covenant House opening new low-barrier shelter for LGBTQ youths

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly described Taylor Chandler Walker’s title as program manager. She is program director. The article has been corrected. Covenant House, a nonprofit group with locations across the country, will open a new, low-barrier shelter for LGBTQ young people Friday afternoon in the Deanwood...
HOMELESS
Washington Post

Casa Ruby, shelter for LGBTQ youth, loses D.C. government funding

A nonprofit serving LGBTQ youth is scrambling after the D.C. Department of Human Services informed it Friday that the city would not renew an $850,000 grant. Representatives for Casa Ruby said city officials gave them less than a week’s notice before cutting off the funding, which the nonprofit has used to pay for a 50-bed emergency shelter and drop-in center for homeless LGBTQ youth and adults.
HOMELESS
94.5 PST

Youth suicide in NJ — LGBTQ youth at much greater risk, stats show

The suicide statistics are dark enough when you take a look at New Jersey's youth overall — 291 lives lost between 2016 and 2018 — but a deeper dive into the numbers reveals that the threat of suicide is even greater among youth who are gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning their sexual orientation or gender identity.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy