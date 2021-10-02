Another Johnson County city considers banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth
Oct. 2—The Prairie Village City Council on Monday will discuss whether to ban controversial conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth. The council had voted 10-2 to direct city staff to draft an ordinance, similar to one adopted in nearby Roeland Park last year, to prohibit mental health professionals from using conversion therapy, which aims to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.www.tribuneledgernews.com
