DRYDEN, VA - Gerald Lynn Newton, 68, of Dryden, VA, ran into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, September 30th , 2021 with his family by his side. Gerald was born on September 10th , 1953, at Lee General Hospital in Pennington Gap, VA to John Paul & Hattie Cleyo Newton. He was the oldest of their 10 children. Gerald, a retired coal-miner of over 40 years, was a hard-working, kind-hearted man, who always provided for his family. His strong work ethic remained with him throughout his life. Gerald, along with the mother of his children, Mary Mosley Newton of Dryden, VA, raised 3 remarkable children, Jared, Bradley, and Stacie. His children meant more to him than anything, something he proudly and often mentioned. Gerald was a strong, kind, and loving father, grand-father, and friend to many.