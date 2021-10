Sam Tomkins says winning Saturday’s Super League Grand Final with Catalans Dragons would rank “as high as anything” on his list of achievements in the sport.What would be a maiden Super League title for the French outfit would be a fourth for Tomkins, who was part of the Wigan sides that tasted Grand Final glory in 2010, 2013 and 2018.Asked ahead of the Old Trafford showdown against St Helens where victory in the match would rank for him, the 32-year-old England captain – named Man of Steel for the second time in his career earlier this week – said: “As...

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO