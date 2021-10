Deer archery hunters were welcomed with some crisp autumn air this past weekend as Ohio’s extremely popular deer archery hunting season opened on Saturday, Sept. 25. As I traveled home from a fishing trip Saturday morning, I got behind a hunter who had successfully harvested a doe on the morning opener. I could see it strapped on their carrier that was attached to the back of their vehicle. I couldn’t help but think of the ideal conditions that arrived for the hunters with a nice cool morning and the cooler temperatures would help cool the carcass down and keep it from spoiling. This person was fortunate to have quick success on the season opener and the chance for other hunters to be successful will only get better as we get further into the fall season.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO