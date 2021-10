Ethiopia vs South Africa: Ethiopia will take on South Africa in their third match of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in a Group G fixture. Ethiopia are currently ranked 150th in FIFA’s International rankings and have won their last match in the World Cup qualifying round against Zimbabwe. The first match however did not yield the best results as they lost by a 1-0 margin against Ghana. They are third in their group, behind South Africa and Ghana.

FIFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO