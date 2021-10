Monday marks the deadline for healthcare workers in New York State to receive at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or be ineligible to work in the field. Locally, healthcare facilities held vaccination clinics for their staff over the past few weeks, but there have still been some who opted out. Broome County is reporting that Willow Point Nursing Home is losing 15 employees, effective Monday.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO