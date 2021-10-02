CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson County, KS

Another Johnson County city considers banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth

By Sarah Ritter, The Kansas City Star
northwestgeorgianews.com
 9 days ago

Oct. 2—The Prairie Village City Council on Monday will discuss whether to ban controversial conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth. The council had voted 10-2 to direct city staff to draft an ordinance, similar to one adopted in nearby Roeland Park last year, to prohibit mental health professionals from using conversion therapy, which aims to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Johnson County, KS
Government
City
Prairie Village, KS
Johnson County, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Roeland Park, KS
State
Missouri State
County
Johnson County, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
The Hill

GOP lawmakers introduce measure in support of Columbus Day

A pair of House Republicans introduced a measure in support of the federally recognized Columbus Day holiday amid efforts largely on the left to promote Indigenous Peoples' Day instead. The resolution from GOP Reps. Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.) and Mark Amodei (Nev.) formally expresses support for recognition of the explorer Christopher...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Conversion Therapy#Mental Health#In Therapy#Columbia#Equality Kansas#The City Council

Comments / 0

Community Policy