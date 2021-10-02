CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowfall Totals, Northeast Winter Weather Predictions Released By AccuWeather

By Cecilia Levine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter in the Northeast won't be quite as bad as last year, but cold weather and more snowfall than average are on the horizon, meteorologists say. The AccuWeather long-range team this week released predictions for the upcoming season (keep reading for snowfall predictions). A chance of "plowable snow" could come...

#Snowstorms#Accuweather#Snowfall Totals#Daily Voice
