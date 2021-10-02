CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets

By Paul Gazzola, Jamie Umbach - National Hockey League
ourcommunitynow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonton Oilers welcome the Winnipeg Jets to Rogers Place for an exhibition tune-up on Saturday. You can watch the game live on EdmontonOilers.com or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
oilersnation.com

Edmonton Oilers player review and 2021-22 preview: Connor McDavid

Welcome to the 2020-21 season review and 2021-22 season preview player-by-player! In this, and other articles, I’ll be, well, reviewing the Edmonton Oilers 2020-21 season and previewing the 2021-22 season. You can read about the analytics behind my analysis here. If you’ve lived under a rock for the last six...
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB -5.0 Wrap Up: The Oilers snap their five-game losing streak against the Jets

It’s been quite a while since the Oilers have picked up a win against the Winnipeg Jets. You have to go back to April 28 when the Oilers picked up a 3-1 victory in Winnipeg in order to find their last win over the Jets and I don’t think I need to tell you what happened between these two teams between then and now.
NHL
projectspurs.com

Oilers vs Kraken: preview, live streams and How to Watch NHL Preseason Games

The Seattle Kraken and Edmonton Oilers are hitting the ice for the second time this week. Earlier this week, it was the Kraken who traveled to the Oil City, but now it’s Seattle, the Emerald City, which will be playing host to Edmonton. The Kraken will have revenge on their...
NHL
NHL

WATCH LIVE AND GAME BLOG: Oilers at Jets

Watch live and get minute-by-minute updates as the Oilers visit the Winnipeg Jets in pre-season action on Wednesday. The Oilers conclude back-to-back pre-season games on Wednesday when they visit the Winnipeg Jets. You can watch the game live on EdmontonOilers.com starting at 6:00 PM MT. Watch below or follow along...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rogers Place#Edmontonoilers Com#The Oilers Radio Network#Ched
Sportsnet.ca

Puljujarvi scores twice, Nugent-Hopkins gets winner as Oilers down Jets

EDMONTON — Jesse Puljujarvi continues to cement his position as Connor McDavid's full-time linemate. Puljujarvi had a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game skid in pre-season play, defeating the visiting Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Saturday. "His confidence grew all of last year and he has come...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Winnipeg Jets 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Winnipeg Jets 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Jets writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season. Here are...
NHL
NHL

Morning Skate Report: Jets at Oilers

WINNIPEG - Paul Maurice has always been a big believer that some of the best coaching a player receives is from a teammate. So perhaps it's no surprise that Cole Perfetti - who is attending his first Winnipeg Jets training camp this fall - is seated beside fellow Ontario Hockey League product, Mark Scheifele.
NHL
FanSided

Gameday Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Winnipeg Jets (October 3rd)

The Vancouver Canucks are finally back at Rogers Arena. After falling to the Calgary Flames at the Saddledome on Friday night, the team returned to Vancouver the next day, and are now hoping to put their losing ways behind them when they face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday afternoon.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Jets season preview: Dubois needs to bounce back

Dillon, Schmidt expected to shore up defense; Comrie unproven as backup goalie. The 2021-22 NHL season starts Oct. 12. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Winnipeg Jets.
NHL
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Canucks

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place Thursday night in pre-season action. View Edmonton's line combinations, defence pairings and goaltenders for the match below. Forwards:. Draisaitl - McDavid - Puljujarvi. Hyman - RNH - Turris. Foegele - Ryan - Kassian. Benson - McLeod -...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Hockey Preview: Winnipeg Jets

Are you ready? We’re back to the 82-game regular season format, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a roller coaster of emotions every season because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses while the bad ones feel like belly flopping into an empty pool.
NHL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Pacific Division Preview & Betting Guide: Golden Knights, Oilers, Kraken, Flames

You know a division is bad when three of its top four teams odds-wise are the Flames, Oilers, and an expansion team out of Seattle. Whereas every other division has several teams capable of contending for the Stanley Cup, the Pacific Division has the Vegas Golden Knights and seven other teams with serious question marks. It is unlikely that the Pacific Division will produce either Wild Card team in the West. However, with so many unknowns about a lot of these clubs, there will be plenty of opportunities for them to surprise the rest of the league. And that means opportunities for us bettors to capitalise on its randomness.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Blackhawks’ Stanley Cup era started with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Can they help usher in a new one this season?

The Chicago Blackhawks championship run started with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, and symbolically, it ends with Kane and Toews. Since March, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Andrew Shaw — the last vestiges of the supporting cast for hockey’s most dynamic duo of the 2010s — were either traded away or bowed out to injuries. Two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie Corey Crawford parted ways with ...
NHL
chatsports.com

Jets trounce Oilers' no-names 5-1

There will be many nights in Winnipeg when the stallions run free. Wednesday wasn't one of them. I agree to the Terms and Conditions, Cookie and Privacy Policies, and CASL agreement. Already have an account?
NHL
NHL

Harkins, Svechnikov combine for six points in Jets win over Oilers

WINNIPEG - With the spots available up front on the Winnipeg Jets roster, the trio of Jansen Harkins, Evgeny Svechnikov, and Cole Perfetti certainly put their best foot forward on Wednesday night. The line combined for eight points in a 5-1 preseason win over the Edmonton Oilers at Canada Life...
NHL
lineups.com

Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets Matchup Preview (10/3/21) Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Matchup Preview (10/3/21) Titans will be flying to East Rutherford, New Jersey this week to play the New York Jets. The 2-1 Titans are coming off an exciting 25-16 win against the Indianapolis Colts, and the 0-3 Jets were embarrassingly held scoreless against the Denver Broncos in a 26-0 loss. The Titans had a solid game with quarterback Ryan Tannehill throwing for three touchdowns and running back Derrick Henry running for 113 yards on 28 carries. The Titans defense also held the Colts to only 16 points. On the other side, the Jets showed that they cannot do anything right. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson only threw for 160 yards and threw two interceptions. Typically, when a quarterback has a stat line like this, it is not all their fault. Wilson’s offensive line did not protect him well as he was sacked five times and had nine quarterback hits. I would bet that this will be a pretty one-sided game in favor of the Titans.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy