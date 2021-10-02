Indiana BMV to Temporarily Close Eight Branches in October, Plymouth Included
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will temporarily close eight branches in the month of October as the entity continues to experience staff shortages. Plymouth is one of those branches, along with West Lafayette, North Meridian in Indianapolis, Midtown in Indianapolis, Tipton, Brazil, Danville, and New Albany. The Sullivan branch will adjust its hours to operate Tuesdays and Thursdays in October.max983.net
