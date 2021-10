At the center of the extreme Texas law that bans nearly all abortion care in the second largest state in the US lies a novel legal provision that allows any private citizen to act as vigilantes and sue an abortion provider or anyone who “aids or abets” the procedure. While a federal judge temporarily blocked Senate Bill 8 on Wednesday, after 36 days in effect, the fifth circuit court of appeals temporarily restored the law late Friday.

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO